U.S. State Department: military exercise in Armenia - “routine”

12 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The joint military exercises of the U.S. and Armenian troops are routine and are in no way tied to the tension between Yerevan and Baku, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said during Monday’s Department press briefing.

According to Miller, the latest Armenian-U.S. joint military exercises is "a routine exercise that is in no way tied to any other events."

The Eagle Partner 2023 drills are being held on September 11-20 and involve stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during peacekeeping mission. Approximately 85 U.S. Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division and Kansas National Guard will train alongside 175 Armenian soldiers during the exercise.