Baku draws attention to Armenia's mine terror

12 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues to set mines along the entire perimeter of the grey-zone, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He wrote on X platform that from 1991 to today, 3,385 Azerbaijanis have fallen victim to mines planted by Armenia.

"Armenia and the illegal regime of the puppet junta continue to install mines produced in Armenia along the entire perimeter of the grey-zone," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev also shared a table of horrifying indicators of Yerevan's systematic and purposeful mine-based terrorist policy against Baku.