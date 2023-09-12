U.S. State Department has no plans to ease anti-Iranian sanctions

12 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States confirmed it had signed off on the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds from South Korea, but noted that it doesn't mean that the sanctions imposed against Iran are being lifted in some way or relieved.

"We have not lifted any of our sanctions on Iran, and Iran is not receiving any sanctions relief," the State Department spokesperson said.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani insisted that the money will allow the Islamic republic to "purchase all non-sanctioned goods" which are not limited to food and medicine.