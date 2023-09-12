Vladimir Putin: Armenia recognizes Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan - so what are we talking about?

12 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), said that Armenia has recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

"If Armenia recognized that Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan, what are we talking about? This is the key issue," Putin stressed.

He noted that this is confirmed by the statement signed in Prague.

In addition, the head of state stressed that he is in constant contact with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and recently received a letter from him.