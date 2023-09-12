Armenia subjects Nakhchivan to fire once again

12 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan have once again been subjected to fire, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"On September 12, at nearly 11:25 (GMT +4), the positions of the Azerbaijan Army units stationed in the direction of Havush settlement in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were subjected to fire from small arms by the Armenian armed forces units," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in the direction mentioned.

Earlier today, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Birali settlement of the Davali region using various caliber weapons several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Sadarak settlement of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.