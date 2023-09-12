Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on Aghdam-Khankendi road opening

12 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A truck of the Russian Red Cross Society in coordination with the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road to Khankendi was ensured today, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh said.

"The fact that the cargo was delivered along the Aghdam-Khankendi road, despite the provocations of the self-proclaimed regime of Armenia in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, we regard as a positive step and an important shift towards the opening of this road," the diplomat stressed.

As for the simultaneous use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin road, Aykhan Hajizadeh recalled that during high-level contacts with Washington and other partners Baku has agreed to the simultaneous use of these two roads through the International Committee of the Red Cross, unfortunately, an obstacle to the realization of this agreement is the illegal regime created by Yerevan in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.