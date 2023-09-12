РУС ENG

Vladimir Putin: Russia has no problems with Armenia

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), said he stays in touch with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"He recently sent me a detailed letter. He and I communicate, we have no problems with Armenia here, nor have we any problems with Prime Minister Pashinyan, as we communicate regularly," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that the mandate of Russian peacekeepers is still in force, and the issues of humanitarian nature have not disappeared.

Commenting on the Armenian-U.S. cooperation, Putin asaid that he does not think that Armenia has turned its back on Russia.

