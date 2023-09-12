U.S. opposes separatists in Khankendi

12 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington does not recognize the so-called election held by Armenians in territories of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Miller said that the U.S. does not recognize puppet regime of separatists created by Yerevan on the territory of Azerbaijan as "an independent and sovereign state", and therefore "does not recognize the results of those so-called presidential election that were announced over the last few days".

Agdam-Khankendi road and Lachin road issues

Miller also appealed for the immediate and simultaneous opening in the Lachin and Aghdam routes to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies.

Earlier today, the spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recalled that Baku has agreed to the simultaneous use of these two roads through the International Committee of the Red Cross, unfortunately, an obstacle to the realization of this agreement is the illegal regime created by Yerevan in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

U.S. to support Azerbaijan-Armenia direct dialogue

The diplomat noted that the United States will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue.