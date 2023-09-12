EU mission opens 5th operational base in Armenia

12 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) has opened a new operating base in Ijevan city of the Tavush region.

Head of Mission Markus Ritter together with head of EU-Armenia, ambassador Vassilis Maragos, Deputy Defence Minister Hrachya Sargsyan and governor of Tavush Province Hayk Ghalumyan cut the ribbon to the new EUMA offices in Tavush.

EU operating bases in Armenia

Thus, today there are five EU mission bases operating in Armenia:

two in Syunik region - in Kapan and Goris;

one each in Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor regions - in Martuni and Jermuk,

another base - in Ijevan - opened today.

Earlier, Markus Ritter said that the sixth base will be opened in Yeghegnadzor (Vayots Dzor region).