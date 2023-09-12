Kazakhstan supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

12 Sep. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan published today, Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

"In connection with the latest events around Karabakh, the Republic of Kazakhstan once again confirms its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, and also supports the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and fundamental principles and norms of international law",



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been developing relations of partnership and alliance for many years, actively cooperating in the energy, transport, and economic spheres.