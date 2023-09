12 Sep. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the act signed by the President of Georgia, nine prisoners will be released. It became known that among the prisoners there was one woman.

"Five convicts, including two women, will be released, and four will have their sentences reduced",



the Administration of the Head of state said.

It is also reported that pardoned prisoners have their criminal records expunged.

This procedure in Georgia can only be carried out by the President after receiving data from the Administration.