Azerbaijan and Israel discuss exports increase

12 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, September 12, the heads of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Israel had an online meeting. This was stated in the Azerbaijani Ministry's message.

During the conversation, Mikayil Jabbarov drew attention to the fact that the parties continued their work to expand economic ties. He told Avi Dichter about the economic potential of the lands liberated from occupation.

The Azerbaijani minister also announced the availability of opportunities for implementation of joint investment projects and invited Israeli entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan.

For his part, Dichter focused on the fact that it was very important for Israel to build up economic ties with Azerbaijan, including in the agricultural sector.

In addition to this, the parties talked about investment, agriculture and food security. The increase in Azerbaijani exports to Israel was also discussed.