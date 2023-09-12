Turkish Prosecutor General begins his visit to Azerbaijan

12 Sep. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Prosecutor General Bekir Şahin began an official visit to Azerbaijan. Earlier, he received an invitation from Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

In Baku, he will take part in the 4th meeting of the prosecutors general of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

"During the meeting between the prosecutors general of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held today, the parties discussed the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, which are aimed at the modernization of the activities of the prosecutor’s office within the framework of ongoing legal reforms",

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office said.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the fight against crime.