More families resettled in Azerbaijan’s Aghali

13 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another caravan was sent today to the Azerbaijani village of Aghali liberated from occupation in the Zangilan region. At this stage, another 123 residents moved to the village on September, thus, almost 650 citizens returned to the native city.

Residents of the village of Aghali, which has become even more beautiful and comfortable, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government.

Thus, permanent residence was provided for 649 people in the village of Aghali. The return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands continues.