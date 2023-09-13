Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at Vostochny space launch facility

13 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began their talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East on September 13.

The two leaders are being accompanied by their delegations.

Putin in his opening remarks welcomed Kim to Russia and said he was glad to see him. The Russian leader listed economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the situation in the region among the agenda items for their talks.

"I am very glad to see you. Most recently, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrated 75 years of its creation and foundation. 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the 70th anniversary of the end of the War of independence and the victory of the Korean people in this war," Putin said.

The Russian head of state arrived at the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region today, after taking part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin and Kim would mostly focus on bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The two leaders may also discuss interaction in sensitive spheres, but these topics would not be made publicly available, he specified.

According to Peskov, Putin and Kim will likely have an informative exchange on the situation in the region and discuss international issues in general.