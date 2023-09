13 Sep. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Norway's Erling Haaland notched his 25th goal in 26 international appearances to help Norway to a 2-1 win over Georgia on September 12 that kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

The striker struck on 25 minutes before captain Martin Odegaard doubled their lead 8 minutes later as the home side dominated the match at Oslo's Ullevaal stadium.

Norway are third after five matches in the group, eight points behind leaders Scotland and two behind Spain, who have played one game fewer.