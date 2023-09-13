UN: Armenia must respect territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

13 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN, in response to the “presidential elections” of the fake regime created by Yerevan on the Azerbaijani territory, called on Armenia to respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

We would like to recall the UN Security Council resolutions, affirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and call for their full respect, spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said, while commenting upon the so-called “elections” held by Armenian separatists in Karabakh on September 9, 2023.

"The Secretary General urges to intensify efforts towards the long term normalization of relations for security and peace of the region," he added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to strongly condemn the so-called "elections".