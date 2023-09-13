Baku at UN: Azerbaijani refugees must return to Armenia

13 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that all Azerbaijani settlements and toponyms in Armenia were renamed, and the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was deliberately vandalized or destroyed.

Speaking at the 5th meeting of the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the FM stressed the importance of bringing Armenia to justice in the international arena.

"Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their native places in Armenia from 1987 to 1991. This is a gross violation of international law. We expect the High Commissioner and other UN specialized agencies to raise the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes in Armenia," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The diplomat stressed that it is very important to hold Armenia accountable on the international arena for gross violations of human rights of Azerbaijanis. According to him, such a step will be extremely important on the way to achieving justice.