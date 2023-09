13 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baghdad has asked Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who stoked international outrage by desecrating the Holy Quran, he and his lawyer said.

The Swedish government has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran, but upheld the country’s laws regarding freedom of speech and assembly.

Momika has burned the Holy Quran at a slew of protests in Sweden since June, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation in Muslim countries.