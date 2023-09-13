860 families affected in Guria receive humanitarian aid

13 Sep. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia continues to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of villages affected by the natural disaster in Guria. Local media reported this.

Over the past 5 days, 860 families received humanitarian aid.

What happened?

On the night of September 7-8, heavy rainfall in the region caused rivers to overflow and landslides, which killed three people. Two hundred rescuers are participating in the rescue operation. More than 140 people have been brought to safe places, and 105 families have been resettled.