Baku: determination to defend country's sovereignty is unshakable

13 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizadeh commented on the words of the press secretary of the French Foreign Ministry.

He stated that Azerbaijan had the right to send its forces for military exercises in any direction on its territory and for the security of its borders. The diplomat stressed that interference in the affairs of Baku is unacceptable.

Hajizadeh said that these steps would not in any way affect Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda. The agenda is strong and confirmed by the steps that Baku took in 2020.

In conclusion, he added that Azerbaijan's determination to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty was also unshakable and firm