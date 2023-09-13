Georgia refutes plans to place US military base on its territory

13 Sep. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia refuted information that the United States proposed them to establish a military base on the territory of the republic.

"The mentioned information is disseminated by a politically biased person, which is then used by certain media outlets and politically engaged individuals to carry out a campaign of disinformation",



Ministry of Defense of the Republic said.

Earlier, the opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi reported that at the end of 2021, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, proposed the ruling party of Georgia to have negotiations on the location of the base. Georgian Dream abandoned this idea and hid this fact from the public.