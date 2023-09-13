People remain under rubble after mine collapse in Türkiye

13 Sep. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident in a mine led to casualties in northern Türkiye. The Turkish media wrote about the emergency.

In the province of Zonguldak, a collapse occurred in one of the mines. One body has already been found. According to the Ahaber TV channel, 14 people are trapped underground.

The head of the region, Osman Hacibektaşoglu, said that 280 workers were in the mine at the time of the accident. There are four people on the list of victims:

one was seriously injured, but he has already been found and evacuated;

three are still under the rubble, but contact has been established with them.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.