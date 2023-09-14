Ilham Aliyev to attend summit of Central Asian leaders

14 Sep. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will attend the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia, which will be held in Dushanbe on September 14-15, the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry reported.



Aliyev will arrive in Dushanbe as a guest of honor. The summit will be held for the first time with the participation of a leader of a country outside the region.

"The President of Azerbaijan will take part in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia as an honorary guest," the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani president will also hold a bilateral meeting with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon.