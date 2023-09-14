Armenia reports detection of a new Omicron subvariant

14 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's health authorities have recorded a case of infection with a subvariant of Omicron - acrux, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Health reported.

As of September 12, some 71 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country over the previous 7 days, which is 29 cases more than a week earlier.

The number of positive test results has also increased reaching 29.1% of the total number of tests (28.4% last week).

To prevent the spread of coronavirus and acute respiratory diseases citizens should get vaccines against COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, to consult a doctor in case of characteristic symptoms.