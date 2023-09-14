Iran and U.S. mitigating confrontation

14 Sep. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran and Washingon are set to exchange prisoners as early as September 18 under an agreement, Bloomberg reported.

The sources said the exact date of the swap isn’t yet set but it’s likely to be next Monday, a day before world leaders convene in New York for the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.

The deal also saw the U.S. allow Iran to access $6 bln in funds that were frozen in South Korea.

As part of the pending deal to swap 5 Americans with 5 Iranians held in U.S. custody, Secretary of State Antony Blinken notified Congress of a waiver that will assure a number of banks that they can transfer the $6 billion from South Korea without fear of running afoul of U.S. sanctions.