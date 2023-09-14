Another shark attack in Egyptian resort town

14 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A woman was injured in a shark attack in the Red Sea off a popular resort beach in the south of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, authorities said.

The Egyptian woman was in hospital in stable condition after the attack off Dahab on September 13.

The beach has been closed and an investigation is under way to determine what triggered the attack.

The Environment Ministry did not reveal the nature of the woman's injuries, but media reports said she sustained a serious injury to one arm.

The latest attack comes few months after a shark killed a Russian man near the resort town of Hurghada on the west coast of the Red Sea. The June attack in Hurghada created a stir.