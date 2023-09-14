Qiwi Uzbekistan suspends international transfers after bank's decision

14 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qiwi's Uzbek subsidiary has suspended international transfers, including to Russian cards and wallets due to restrictions imposed by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the payment services company reported in a press release.

"We encountered unexpected restrictions from the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan and consequently were forced to suspend the operation of Uzcard and HUMO cards," Qiwi Uzbekistan said.

Customers can only carry out transactions that involve payment for the services of Uzbek providers from their wallets, as well as transfers between Qiwi Uzbekistan wallets.

Withdrawals of funds will be inaccessible until the payment system receives official instructions from the CBU. Qiwi Uzbekistan has already sent a request to the regulator, but has not yet received a response.

The company said it does not know when the restrictions might be lifted.