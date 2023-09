14 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new Turkish ambassador to Russia has been appointed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to the Resmi Gazete newspaper.

Tanju Bilgic has been appointed ambassador to Russia. Previously, the post of Turkish Ambassador to Russia was held by Mehmet Samsar.

Erdogan appointed new ambassadors to Ukraine, Poland, Morocco and Burundi.