Baku refers to Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement as political game

14 Sep. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada made a statement in response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement.

The spokesman said that presenting the results of measures taken by Azerbaijan in response to more provocations against the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in September of last year, as well as in May and November 2021 as "occupation" of Armenia's territories, is an integral part of the Yerevan's political game.

He noted that Armenia's attempts to cast doubt on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by referencing the Karabakh region and distract from provocative actions that Yerevan may undertake at any moment also pose a serious threat.