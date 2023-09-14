Georgia hopes to receive EU candidate status this year

14 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian Dream website

The head of Georgian Dream assessed the country's chances of obtaining candidate status for EU membership. He expressed hope that Georgia will receive the status this year.

The head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, assessed Georgia's chances of obtaining candidate status for EU membership.

According to him, the decision to grant status is political, so the chances are 50/50. However, he expressed hope for receiving the status in 2023, as such a decision would be fair.

“When Ukraine and Moldova were granted status, but Georgia was not, it was a very unfair decision,”

- Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze recalled that Ukraine, Moldova, and Bosnia received the status in advance, despite the fact that they had not implemented most of the recommendations.