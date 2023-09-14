Residential building engulfed in flames in Stavropol

14 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a residential building in Stavropol. Residents of the house were evacuated.

On Thursday, September 14, a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Stavropol, the message of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Stavropol Territory reads.

"September 14, Stavropol, a fire broke out in a twelve-story apartment building,”

– Ministry of Emergency Situations of Stavropol informs.

Work is currently underway to extinguish the fire, involving 15 pieces of equipment.

45 people were evacuated from the building.