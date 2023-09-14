Armenian militants continue provocations

14 Sep. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Once again, Armenian militants attempted to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani army in Agdam. At the same time, in the Gadabay district, Azerbaijani positions were shelled by Armenian servicemen. Both provocations were stopped.

The Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Gadabay district of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the Armenian illegal armed groups once again were caught digging trenches, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.

According to the department's statement, at 19.35, the Armenian military began shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zamanly, Gadabay district. Fire was opened repeatedly, shelling was carried out from positions in the Chemberek district.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces reacted appropriately in both incidents, the activities of the Armenian side were stopped.