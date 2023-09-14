Plain with Russian tourists makes emergency landing

14 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the way from Egypt, the AZUR Air plane with tourists on board urgently landed in Kazan. The flight was to Nizhny Novgorod.

An emergency landing in Kazan was made by a plane en route from an Egyptian resort to Nizhny Novgorod. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning.

“On September 12, at about 05:15, the AZUR Air Boeing-757 on the route Hurghada - Nizhny Novgorod, landed in Kazan due to weather conditions (heavy fog) in Nizhny Novgorod. <...> Before landing at Kazan airport, a malfunction of the plane was reported, an emergency was not declared. Currently, the Tatar Transport Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Air Transport Agency are conducting an inspection, which has not been completed yet,”

– Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office informs.