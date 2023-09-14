Saudi Arabia executes two servicemen

14 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Saudi Arabia

In the city of Taif, Saudi Arabia, two soldiers of the kingdom convicted of treason 6 years ago were executed. The court decided that they did not comply with the order and refused to protect the interests of the nation.

Today, Saudi Arabia executed two military personnel accused of treason, a statement of the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense reads.

According to the document, the lieutenant colonel and sergeant of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces were arrested and sentenced to execution in 2017. According to the court ruling, they are guilty of treason, failure to comply with orders and refusal to protect the interests of the nation.

The department noted that the men admitted their guilt.