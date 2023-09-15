Swedish extremists engage in ad hominem attacks

15 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

PKK sympathizers in Sweden held a provocative demonstration targeting Türkiye 's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in front of the Swedish parliament on September 13.

Taking advantage of the opening of the Swedish parliament to mark the new parliamentary year, PKK supporters gathered in the city center of Stockholm on September 12.

Videos shared online show the supporters carrying PKK posters of and burning a so-called effigy of Erdoğan on the spot.

The protesters also carried a banner saying police allowed them to hold a protest against Sweden's entry into NATO in the capital on September 30.

The provocation comes as Sweden expects Ankara to approve its NATO membership bid and claims to take into consideration Türkiye's legitimate security concerns about the PKK, which poses an imminent threat.