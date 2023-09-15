WhatsApp may be blocked in Russia because of channel posts

15 Sep. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The WhatsApp messenger may be blocked in Russia if unfriendly channels with prohibited information appear on it, the Roskomnadzor media watchdog said.

WhatsApp is owned by Meta (recognized as extremist in Russia, also owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram banned in Russia)

"The application of measures for non-compliance with the laws of the Russian Federation directly depends on the management of such companies and the decisions they make. The appearance of unfriendly channels with prohibited information will require its immediate removal and, should they refuse, blocking," the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media said.

The watchdog recalled that Russia’s laws apply to all companies, including instant messengers and social networks, that operate in Russia and target Russian users.