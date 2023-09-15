UK, Germany and France to retain sanctions on Iran

15 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will consult with all members of the Iranian nuclear deal after top diplomats from the United Kingdom, Germany and France had notified the European Union they were not planning to lift sanctions against Iran on September 18.

"Today I have received a letter by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom related to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Foreign Ministers state that Iran is in non-compliance since 2019 and consider that this has not been resolved through the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism. They express their intention not to take the steps regarding the lifting of further sanctions on JCPOA Transition Day on 18 October 2023," The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

According to Borrell, he will send this letter to all JCPOA participants and hold consultations with them.

"As requested, I have circulated the letter to the other JCPOA participants, namely, China, Iran and the Russian Federation. As Coordinator, I will consult with all JCPOA participants on the way forward," the European Union’s foreign policy chief added.

The EU diplomat underscored that he remained fully committed to the nuclear deal and would spare no effort working towards the restoration of the JCPOA and the resumption of the full implementation of the deal.