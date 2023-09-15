Turkey negotiating second NPP with Rosatom

15 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey is negotiating the construction of the second nuclear power plant near Sinop in Turkey’s north on the Black Sea with Rosatom due to the Russian company’s vast experience acquired as the project on construction of the first nuclear power plant (NPP), Akkuyu, in the country’s south was implemented, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"We are currently in negotiations with the Russians, with Rosatom, as Rosatom has huge experience acquired at Akkuyu NPP. Of course, Akkuyu company boasts professionals and engineers. Its partners in this project, its contractors have an advantage as they know how to construct a nuclear power station in Turkey," the minister said.

He added that companies from China and South Korea are also taking an interest in the project.

"Of course, we would like to get a higher bid in terms of higher localization as we reached certain localization in the Akkuyu project. We want to get higher localization in the second and third projects," Bayraktar said.

"We would like to create a broader nuclear ecosystem in Turkey,” the Energy minister said.