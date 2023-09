15 Sep. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is systematically discussing with Azerbaijan and Armenia various solutions for the Lachin corridor, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"The Russian side is systematically pushing ahead with its work both with Baku and Yerevan. We will continue to do so," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that various options are being discussed and worked out with the parties concerned.