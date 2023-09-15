Georgia's trade turnover expected to hit new record levels

15 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Vakhtang Tsintsadze said his office expected the volume of the country's export and trade turnover to hit “new record levels” in 2023, repeating the last year's results.

According to Tsintsadze, promoting and increasing export competitiveness was the government’s “important priority”. He noted that Georgia planned to implement a “number of programmes”.

In his comments on evaluating the indicators published by the Georgian National Statistics Office, the minister said that positive trends continued in foreign trade and added the January-August data showed exports had increased by 14.3%, to $4.1 bln.

In addition, Tsintsadze pointed out the trade turnover had risen by nearly 17%, with its volume reaching $14 bln.