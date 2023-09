15 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko are holding talks in Sochi.

As previously reported, the presidents will discuss issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda.

Yesterday, arrived in Russia on a working visit. This will be the seventh meeting between Putin and Lukashenko this year. During the last meeting held in July, the presidents discussed the development of relations between Russia and Belarus, as well as many other issues.