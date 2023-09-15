Dagestani detained at Makhachkala airport for smoking

15 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Police detained a resident of Dagestan at Makhachkala airport. He was brought to account for smoking on a plane. Administrative protocols have been drawn up for violations.

A resident of Dagestan was detained at the Makhachkala airport for smoking on the plane, the press service of the transport department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus reports.

The detainee is a 50-year-old local resident. While on board the Moscow-Makhachkala plane, he smoked a cigarette in the toilet.

The police took the offender to the front office. An administrative proceeding instituted against him for offense.