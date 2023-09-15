Azerbaijani petroleum products export increases

15 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

From January to August of this year, exports of Azerbaijani petroleum products increased by 64% in physical terms and by 53% in value terms, the press service of the State Customs Service of the Azerbaijan Republic informs.

Last year, Azerbaijan supplied abroad 771,000 tons of petroleum products for $527 mln.