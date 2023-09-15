Türkiye registers first patients with Eris Coronavirus strain

15 Sep. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The latest strain of Coronavirus, a descendant of Omicron, Eris, is recorded in Türkiye, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Health announced urging population not to worry.

At least 9 people in Türkiye tested positive with the new strain of Covid-19 – EG.5, or Eris. The Minister of Health announced its “arrival” in the country.

Fahrettin Koca urged not to panic. According to him, the emergence of Eris in Türkiye was very likely, since this strain had already spread widely to other countries. The minister said that the virulence (ability to cause disease) of the new strain is extremely low.