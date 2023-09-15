Georgia raises salaries for officials

15 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In early 2024, the wages of officials will be indexed: the planned increase is small, but quite noticeable, the head of the country’s government, Irakli Garibashvili said.

Salaries of civil servants in Georgia will be increased by 10% in early 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today at a government meeting.

In accordance with the law, which came into force on January 1, the salaries of officials will be indexed until January 1, 2026, by half of the percentage difference comparing to the annual growth of salaries in the private sector.

After 2026, the salaries of Georgian public sector employees will increase even more - by the full percentage difference. The average nominal salary in the public sector should not be less than 80% and more than 90% of the average nominal salary in commercial structures.