Antalya Diplomacy Forum postponed once again

16 Sep. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum was postponed for a second time in a row. The event was supposed to take place in March 2023, then in late 2023.

The diplomatic forum, which was supposed to take place in Antalya in March this year, has been postponed until March 2024.

"The 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum, at which regional, global and topical issues will be discussed, will be held on March 1-3, 2024,”

– the organizing committee of the event informs.

The forum had previously been postponed due to the tragic earthquake in Türkiye. It was planned to hold the event in Q4 this year.