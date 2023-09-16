Baku hopes to sign peace treaty with Yerevan later this year

16 Sep. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan said that Karabakh is Baku’s internal issue. He added that the “presidential elections” of the fake regime on the territory of Azerbaijan are a serious provocation.

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev, in an interview with the Russian TASS news agency, said that Azerbaijan does not intend to discuss issues that question the sovereignty and integrity of the country either with Yerevan or with any third party.

Karabakh is an internal issue of Azerbaijan

He emphasized that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Baku will fail. Hajiyev recalled that Karabakh is an internal issue of Azerbaijan, and attempts to challenge this statement are counterproductive from the point of view of the prospects for achieving peace in the South Caucasus.

The assistant noted that Yerevan’s recent actions in the region have caused serious damage to the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement. He stated that, despite the declarative recognition by the Armenian authorities of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Yerevan still allocates funds to maintain the fake regime that was created by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Elections" in Karabakh condemned by the whole globe

Hajiyev also called the so-called “presidential elections” of the separatist regime on the territory of Azerbaijan a serious provocation, which was condemned by the entire world community. He added that the “elections” violate the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international law.

However, the aide reminded that Azerbaijan is committed to a peaceful settlement and expressed hope that the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan will take place by the end of the year. He called on Yerevan to record the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with a signature and refuse to interfere in the internal affairs of Baku.