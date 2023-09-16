Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijan

16 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces shelled settlements in the Gadabay district of Azerbaijan.

The soldiers of the Azerbaijani army took corresponding retaliatory measures.

The Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that from 23:55 on September 15 to 00:35 on September 16 local time, the Armenian military shelled the positions located in the villages of Eyriveng and Galakend in the Gadabay district.

The Azerbaijani servicemen took corresponding retaliatory actions against the Armenian armed forces.