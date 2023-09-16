Earthquake hits Guba district of Azerbaijan

16 Sep. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of a 3.3-magnitude occurred in the Guba district of the Azerbaijan Republic. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 42 km. No tremors were felt.

The Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported an earthquake in the country.

The 3.3-magnitude quake was recorded at 05:52 local time in the Guba district of the republic.

It is noted that the source of the earthquake was located at a depth of 42 km. At the same time, residents of the area did not feel the tremors.